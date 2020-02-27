Houston Fishing Show Seminar Schedule 2020

45th ANNUAL HOUSTON FISHING SHOW SEMINAR SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

4:15 P.M. The Bite Me Podcast Show – John Lopez and Scott Null

5:15 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

6:00 P.M. Capt. Mickey Eastman “The Outdoor Show / Sports Radio 610 AM”

Along with Capt. James Plaag and Capt. Steve Hillman – Lure Tactics for Speckled Trout

6:45 P.M. Richard Tatsch – “The Fish Dude” – Freshwater Fishing Tactics – Lake Conroe

THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

1:00 P.M. Mike Knight – Fishing Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn

2:00 P.M. Urs Schmid – Discover Online Technology Resources for Real Time Coastal

Conditions – saltwaterrecon.com

3:00 P.M. Capt. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly-Fishing Tips and Tricks

4:00 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing

5:00 P.M. Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing

5:45 P.M. Billy Gerke – Wade Fishing Gear and Tactics – Foreverlast

6:30 P.M. Cory Vinson – Seasonal Tactics for Catfishing

7:15 P.M. George Knighton – Navigating West Bay

FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

1:00 P.M. Capt. “Sharky” Michael Marquez – CATCH More Inshore Fish

2:00 P.M. Greg Verm – Fishing Galveston 12 Months Out of the Year

3:00 P.M. Capt. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly-Fishing Tips and Tricks

4:00 P.M. Cory Vinson –Texas White Bass and Striper Fishing

5:00 P.M. Joshua Mann – Shallow Water Jigging Using Backwards

Motion Shrimp Lures – Marker 54 Lures

5:45 P.M. Cajun Phil Broussard – Calcasieu Lake Fishing

6:30 P.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Pre-Spawn Bass in East Texas Lakes

7:15 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

10:30 A.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Spawning Bass

11:15 A.M. Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing

12:00 P.M. Gary Gray – Wade Fishing Port O’Connor and the Seadrift Area

12:45 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

1:30 P.M. Chester Moore – Texas Fish & Game – Spring Big Trout Strategies

2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE FISHING TACKLE ***

SPONSORED BY FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND THE TEXAS

COASTAL BRIGADE – (located in the designated casting area)

2:15 P.M. Capt. Sally Black – Baffin Bay – Trophy Trout Tactics

3:00 P.M. Lynn Smith – Fishing Techniques for Trout’s and Reds – Port O’Connor

3:45 P.M. Hackberry Rod & Gun Team – The Miracles of Catching Speckled Trout-

Lake Calcasieu, Louisiana

4:30 P.M. Mike Knight – Fishing Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn

SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020

11:00 A.M. Everett and Pam Johnson – Cooking with the Texas Saltwater Fishing

Magazine Editor & Publisher

11:45 A.M. Richard Tatsch – “The Fish Dude” – Freshwater Fishing Tactics

12:30 P.M. Scott Null – Sight Casting Port O’Connor

1:15 P.M. David Dillman – Fishing Upper Galveston Bay

2:00 P.M. Mike Jeffcoat – Fishing Venice Louisiana

2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE FISHING TACKLE ***

SPONSERED BY FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND THE TEXAS

COASTAL BRIGADE – (located in the designated casting area)

2:45 P.M. Capt. “Sharky” Michael Marquez – CATCH More Inshore Fish

