Houston Fishing Show Seminar Schedule 2020

45th ANNUAL HOUSTON FISHING SHOW SEMINAR SCHEDULE
4:15 P.M. The Bite Me Podcast Show – John Lopez and Scott Null
5:15 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston
6:00 P.M. Capt. Mickey Eastman “The Outdoor Show / Sports Radio 610 AM”
Along with Capt. James Plaag and Capt. Steve Hillman – Lure Tactics for Speckled Trout
6:45 P.M. Richard Tatsch – “The Fish Dude” – Freshwater Fishing Tactics – Lake Conroe
THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020
1:00 P.M. Mike Knight – Fishing Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn
2:00 P.M. Urs Schmid – Discover Online Technology Resources for Real Time Coastal
Conditions – saltwaterrecon.com
3:00 P.M. Capt. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly-Fishing Tips and Tricks
4:00 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing
5:00 P.M. Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing
5:45 P.M. Billy Gerke – Wade Fishing Gear and Tactics – Foreverlast
6:30 P.M. Cory Vinson – Seasonal Tactics for Catfishing
7:15 P.M. George Knighton – Navigating West Bay
FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020
1:00 P.M. Capt. “Sharky” Michael Marquez – CATCH More Inshore Fish
2:00 P.M. Greg Verm – Fishing Galveston 12 Months Out of the Year
3:00 P.M. Capt. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly-Fishing Tips and Tricks
4:00 P.M. Cory Vinson –Texas White Bass and Striper Fishing
5:00 P.M. Joshua Mann – Shallow Water Jigging Using Backwards
Motion Shrimp Lures – Marker 54 Lures
5:45 P.M. Cajun Phil Broussard – Calcasieu Lake Fishing
6:30 P.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Pre-Spawn Bass in East Texas Lakes
7:15 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing
10:30 A.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Spawning Bass
11:15 A.M. Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing
12:00 P.M. Gary Gray – Wade Fishing Port O’Connor and the Seadrift Area
12:45 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston
1:30 P.M. Chester Moore – Texas Fish & Game – Spring Big Trout Strategies
2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE FISHING TACKLE ***
SPONSORED BY FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND THE TEXAS
COASTAL BRIGADE – (located in the designated casting area)
2:15 P.M. Capt. Sally Black – Baffin Bay – Trophy Trout Tactics
3:00 P.M. Lynn Smith – Fishing Techniques for Trout’s and Reds – Port O’Connor
3:45 P.M. Hackberry Rod & Gun Team – The Miracles of Catching Speckled Trout-
Lake Calcasieu, Louisiana
4:30 P.M. Mike Knight – Fishing Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn
11:00 A.M. Everett and Pam Johnson – Cooking with the Texas Saltwater Fishing
Magazine Editor & Publisher
11:45 A.M. Richard Tatsch – “The Fish Dude” – Freshwater Fishing Tactics
12:30 P.M. Scott Null – Sight Casting Port O’Connor
1:15 P.M. David Dillman – Fishing Upper Galveston Bay
2:00 P.M. Mike Jeffcoat – Fishing Venice Louisiana
2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE FISHING TACKLE ***
SPONSERED BY FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND THE TEXAS
COASTAL BRIGADE – (located in the designated casting area)
2:45 P.M. Capt. “Sharky” Michael Marquez – CATCH More Inshore Fish