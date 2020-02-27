Houston Fishing Show Seminar Schedule 2020

February 27, 2020

45th ANNUAL HOUSTON FISHING SHOW SEMINAR SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

4:15 P.M.       The Bite Me Podcast Show – John Lopez and Scott Null

5:15 P.M.       Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

6:00 P.M.       Capt. Mickey Eastman “The Outdoor Show / Sports Radio 610 AM” 

                       Along with Capt. James Plaag and Capt. Steve Hillman – Lure Tactics for Speckled Trout 

6:45 P.M.       Richard Tatsch – “The Fish Dude” – Freshwater Fishing Tactics – Lake Conroe

THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

1:00 P.M.        Mike Knight – Fishing Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn 

2:00 P.M. Urs Schmid – Discover Online Technology Resources for Real Time Coastal 

                         Conditions – saltwaterrecon.com

3:00 P.M. Capt. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly-Fishing Tips and Tricks

4:00 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing

5:00 P.M.        Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing

5:45 P.M.        Billy Gerke – Wade Fishing Gear and Tactics – Foreverlast        

6:30 P.M.       Cory Vinson – Seasonal Tactics for Catfishing

7:15 P.M.  George Knighton – Navigating West Bay 

FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

1:00 P.M.        Capt. “Sharky” Michael Marquez – CATCH More Inshore Fish

2:00 P.M. Greg Verm – Fishing Galveston 12 Months Out of the Year

3:00 P.M. Capt. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly-Fishing Tips and Tricks     

4:00 P.M. Cory Vinson –Texas White Bass and Striper Fishing

5:00 P.M. Joshua Mann – Shallow Water Jigging Using Backwards

                        Motion Shrimp Lures – Marker 54 Lures                  

5:45 P.M. Cajun Phil Broussard – Calcasieu Lake Fishing          

6:30 P.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Pre-Spawn Bass in East Texas Lakes

7:15 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing                    

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

10:30 A.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Spawning Bass                        

11:15 A.M. Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing 

12:00 P.M. Gary Gray – Wade Fishing Port O’Connor and the Seadrift Area

12:45 P.M.      Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

1:30 P.M. Chester Moore – Texas Fish & Game – Spring Big Trout Strategies

2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE FISHING TACKLE ***

SPONSORED BY FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND THE TEXAS    

                        COASTAL BRIGADE – (located in the designated casting area)

2:15 P.M. Capt. Sally Black – Baffin Bay – Trophy Trout Tactics

3:00 P.M. Lynn Smith – Fishing Techniques for Trout’s and Reds – Port O’Connor

3:45 P.M.        Hackberry Rod & Gun Team – The Miracles of Catching Speckled Trout- 

                         Lake Calcasieu, Louisiana                    

4:30 P.M. Mike Knight – Fishing Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn

SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020

11:00 A.M.      Everett and Pam Johnson – Cooking with the Texas Saltwater Fishing    

                         Magazine Editor & Publisher

11:45 A.M. Richard Tatsch – “The Fish Dude” – Freshwater Fishing Tactics             

12:30 P.M. Scott Null – Sight Casting Port O’Connor

1:15 P.M. David Dillman – Fishing Upper Galveston Bay

2:00 P.M. Mike Jeffcoat – Fishing Venice Louisiana

2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE FISHING TACKLE ***

SPONSERED BY FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND THE TEXAS    

                        COASTAL BRIGADE – (located in the designated casting area)

2:45 P.M.        Capt. “Sharky” Michael Marquez – CATCH More Inshore Fish

