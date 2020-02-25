LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – March 2020

Bass Eating Bass

I READ Matt William’s article issue of Texas Fish & Game Magazine. The title caught my eye. As you can see from the pictures attached, we have had the same experience. Neither of these fish were hooked; they were spotted at the surface of the water. My friend slowly trolled over to see what exactly was happening and found these two fish. He was able to capture and separate them. The larger fish was a six-pounder and the smaller was four pounds. Both were successfully released back into the lake. These pictures are from 2015 in a private club lake near Athens Texas.

Mike Leamon

Club-Footed Hog

ATTACHED ARE pictures of a hog killed near Speaks, Texas, which is located north of El Campo, Texas. The hog seems to have three feet on one of the front legs. The hog was killed by my son, Jason Williams on December 26, 2019. I thought that this may be of interest to you.

Dan Williams

Editor: This is very interesting. That’s a new one but just shows anything can happen in nature, especially with hogs.

Mexico Bighorns

Thanks so much for the article on Mexico’s bighorn sheep comeback story. I love what The Wild Sheep Foundation are doing, and it is nice to see something on Mexico in TF&G. I love the fact you cover things no one else does, and this is a great example. It is wonderful to see bighorn sheep coming back in so many places.

Anson Jones

Editor: It was a great pleasure to write that article. Sheep conservation is a big passion of mine, and our ecosystems are linked to Mexico so it was a natural fit as far as I am concerned.

