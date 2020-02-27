San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo Kicks Off March 27

The 2020 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo kicks off the Spring season at the Freeman Expo Hall (3201 E. Houston St, San Antonio Texas 78219) Friday March 27th through Sunday March 29th.

This will be one of San Antonio’s largest outdoor lifestyle events featuring boat, canoe, kayak and RV dealers all under one roof!

Hundreds of boats as well as RVs will be on display providing shoppers the convenience of a vast array of inventory all in one place. Consumers can explore and compare what each manufacturer and dealer have to offer while learning about the latest trends in boating, watersports and all things outdoors. Dealers will showcase their biggest selection and best deals of the year.

Because this show is not just about boats and RVs, experts will be on-hand sharing guidance for all things outdoors including fishing, kayaking, camping and more. The seminar schedule will feature Boater Education Classes, helping boost boater knowledge on safety and legal requirements. Fishing seminars for novice to advanced anglers will take place covering topics such as saltwater fly fishing, kayak fishing and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 60+, $6 for children 7-12, $5 for active duty military with ID, and children UNDER 7 are free. Tickets will be available for purchase on-site only, and there will be plenty of parking available on site.

Event hours: Friday 1pm – 9pm, Saturday 10am – 9pm and Sunday 10am – 5pm.

Experience all the South Texas outdoor lifestyle has to offer by attending the 2020 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo, produced by River City Productions.

Visit www.SABoatAndOutdoorExpo.com for more information.

