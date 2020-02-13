Yes, we said Spanish mackerel for bait. Though most of us may pursue these fish to put them in the cooler, take them home, and make some tasty smoked fish dip or fried mackerel chunks, truth be told they also make an excellent bait. Spanish bleed a lot, have oily meat, and are a favorite snack of many predators.

True, the 14-inch size minimum in Texas waters means those really tempting-looking 10-inchers have to be released back over the side. But a 14-inch fish is an excellent offering for:

King mackerel – yes, kings will chow down on Spanish. Rig them on a standard two-hook wire rig with a single hook through the nose and a treble just behind the aft dorsal, as you would other long-profile baitfish. Break the back just forward of the tail, so it gets some extra wiggle. And if it rides on its side, shove a one-ounce torpedo weight down its gullet to put it on an even keel.

Tarpon – rig the mackerel as shown in our Spanish Mackerel for Tarpon article, with the hook fully exposed.

Offshore Species – Just about every blue-water predator will swallow up a Spanish mackerel. Rig it in the traditional split-tail mullet method, with the back of the fish sliced about a quarter of the way forward on either side of the tail so the fillet ends and the tail flip and flap as it moves through the water.

Snapper and Grouper – Cut the mackerel into chunks, and offer it to reef and bottom fish just as you would with any other cut fish. Again, the oily, bloody meat sends out a smell that those fish love.

Flounder – cut off fillets, then trim them into strips about four inches long and an inch wide. Be sure to also use the bright-colored belly meat for these strips – that’s the best part!

Shark, Jacks and Blues – you can chum up these species with Spanish mackerel, and offer chunks or fillets as the bait.

So the next time you strike it rich with Spanish mackerel, by all means, fill the cooler and take home dinner. But don’t forget – you’ve just struck it rich with some really good bait, as well.

