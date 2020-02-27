TFG Honored For Turkey Conservation

Texas Fish & Game magazine was recently awarded for its efforts to spread the message of turkey conservation at the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) state banquet.

Owners Ardia and Roy Neves received the “Patronum Magni” award for outstanding support of Texas NWTF.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award,” Ardia said.

“Using our publication to aid in conservation awareness is central to our focus.”

Editor-In-Chief Chester Moore was awarded the “Advocatus Magni Award” for being an outstanding advocate of wild turkey conservation and hunting.

“As turkeys go, so do America’s forests. If we get turkey conservation right then everything from whitetail deer to gopher tortoises and wild sheep benefit,” he said.

“Texas NWTF is doing an amazing job out there along with our Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in stewarding these amazing turkey resource for current and future generations.”

In 2019 Moore embarked on a quest to raise awareness to turkey conservation and began by photographing the Grand Slam of turkeys around the nation in one year. Part 1 of the recap is in the March. edition of Texas Fish & Game. Part 2 will run in the April issue.

“There’s much more to come. This award inspires me to do even more and explore things like the link between turkeys and sheep in their shared range. It’s going to be a great year and Texas Fish & Game will be at the forefront of informing Texans on turkey issues,” he said.

On a personal level for Moore, the highlight will be taking a group of teen’s from Moore’s Wild Wishes® program into Colorado on a search for wild sheep, turkeys and elk in the mountains.

These Higher Calling Wild Wishes Expeditions will take these young people who have a critical illness or loss of a parent or sibling on a special conservation mission trip to raise awareness to sheep, turkey and elk habitat and conservation issues.

