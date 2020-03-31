Aransas County & LCRA Parks & Boat Ramps Shut Down

The Rockport/Port Aransas area is the latest to be hit with boat ramp and park closures.

According to the office of Aransas County Judge C.H. Burt Mills, Jr. public beaches, boat launches, boat ramps, bulkheads, docks, piers, wharfs, and parks within the geographic boundaries of Aransas County, the city limits of Rockport, and the town limits of Fulton are Aransas County, City of Rockport, Town of Fulton are closed.

Other confirmed closures include the following:

Galveston: Last Sunday Galveston officials closed all public beaches in Galveston and restricting vehicle traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall. By state law, this order is in effect for seven days until Sunday, April 5, 2020, according to City of Galveston officials.

LCRA Parks & Boat Ramps: All Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA)-managed parks and boat ramps within those are closed until further notice. All reservations through April 20 are being cancelled for a full refund. This includes the following:

*Black Rock Camp Creek Park

*Cedar Point Recreation Area

*Gloster Bend Recreation Area

*Grelle Recreation Area

*Hollywood Bottom Park

*Highway 521 River Park

*Jessica Hollis Park

*Lake Bastrop North Shore Park

*Lake Bastrop South Shore Park

*Matagorda Bay Nature Park

*McKinney Roughs Nature Park

*Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area

*Narrows Recreation Area

*Pedernales River Nature Park

*Plum Park on the Colorado

*Shaffer Bend Recreation Area

*Turkey Bend Recreation Area

Padre Island National Seashore: The park will be open for day-use only from 6 am-8 pm. The visitor center, campgrounds, and Yarborough Pass are closed.

Matagorda: According to the Bay City Tribute, Matagorda County Commissioners voted to close the entrances of all Matagorda and Sargent beaches and encourage all county restaurants to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations to combat the community spreading of COVID-19.

Cameron County: The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus. Cameron County will continue to monitor and will take the appropriate action to open the parks and beach access areas accordingly.

Keep checking fishgame.com for updated COVID-19 beach and outdoors access stories as we find them.

