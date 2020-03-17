Blackjack 256 Coastal Unveiled

The latest creation from boat-builders Bill and Gary Kenner, the BlackJack Boats 256 Coastal, has made its way around the Gulf and Atlantic coasts for the 2020 boat show season, offering attendees a firsthand glimpse of its innovative design that has excited the industry the past year.

The Coastal combines offshore and bay boat elements, giving owners versatility in fishing options to go along with the style and performance expected from BlackJack Boats.

Measuring 25 feet 6 inches in length, the center console bay boat features a three-piece design, deeper casting deck, and open aft deck, giving passengers the ability to fish comfortably in bigger waters without sacrificing inshore fishability. Add the optional removable forward seating, and the Coastal quickly converts to a day cruiser perfect for family trips to a favorite sandbar or island.

The 256 Coastal is the newest addition to the BlackJack Boats line, which debuted in 2004 with the BlackJack 224 and was expanded in 2016 with the BlackJack 256 Bay. The Kenner name has been synonymous with boat-building for more than 70 years. Over the years, Bill and Gary Kenner have mastered a wide variety of watercraft, always taking a hands-on approach to boat building.

BlackJacks Boats CEO Bill Kenner said, “The three-piece construction of the Coastal allows for more open space on the lower deck, safer seating on the forward deck and more secure standing positions inside the cockpit when offshore fishing in rolling wave conditions. Also, it provides a structural advantage for heavier offshore use.

“Some people last year were able to see our prototype for the Coastal, which created a lot of buzz, so this year we’re very excited to be finally showing full-production Coastals.”

Now boating and fishing enthusiasts can check out the Blackjack 256 Coastal online.

For more information click here.

0