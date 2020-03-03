Check Out Old Irish Bed & Breakfast-Wedding & Events Center

A hidden gem for long standing fishing pros and high school fishing tournament goers alike! The 7 unit Old Irish BNB (and alpaca ranch) is far from the stuffy Victorian homes often related to BNBs with high teas. Old Irish BnB opened in 2012 as a new property and is located between Lakes Lewisville and Ray Roberts off of US 380/377 and is a short 40mile hop from those tournament monster strippers of legend at Texoma.

Upon arrival, you will enter through a front gate and then you can park you trailer in a well-lit parking area. A special camera will provide you the ability to watch your property from your own phone.

Then, it’s off to your own comfortable cottage… seven 5 ***** rated and Irish themed cottages arranged like a fishing village looking out at the favorite stocked fishing hole; they even have the leaning dock we all remembered at kids.

Each cottage resembles a 50s and 60s era lake cottage; it will be like ‘goin home’ to when times were simpler; kind of like the feeling when you sit back and wait to hook a big one at sunset.

Each cottage has a queen size canopied bed, that Momma will surely enjoy, side tables, work-table, 2 have a pullout small couch that makes into a twin bed, a full private bathroom, fridge, microwave and coffee maker. Each has LED TV with DISH Network and SiriusXM Radio and WI-FI…all free. All have a covered porch; 2 of the cottages even have a private hot tub on the porch (there is also another hot tub at the office).

Two of the seven cottages have sleeping arrangements for up to 4 adults, a full open concept living room / kitchen combo and a 6’ by 15’ covered porch with view of the pond. These have lots of room.

Three of the cottages have ADA compliant ramps and doors.

These folks take respecting nature to heart and TripAdvisor has noticed and awarded them over the last 7 consecutive years the coveted Silver Level Eco-Friendly Award; and they also named the Old Irish to the BNB Hall of Fame!

Like firepits and game areas? They’ve ‘gottem’ too!

They are located only 2 miles from shopping and 4 miles for the Denton Square.

Contact for more information or reserve a cottage:

Jim Patrick – Innkeeper

www.oldirishbb.com

All MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED

Contact: Jim Patrick @ 214 505 0754 and [email protected]

