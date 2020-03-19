COVID-19 And Wild Game-The Truth

There are many rumors circulating about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and one of them is that animals are major carriers.

While this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person-to-person in China according to CDC officials.

“There is no reason to think that any animals including pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19. At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread COVID-19. However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands after being around animals.”

Another rumor has been that since Chinese officials have put a ban on the eating of “wild animals” under very specific guidelines there is danger on consuming wild game harvested here in America.

China has put some restrictions on “wild animals” but this is a very different scenario than in America where wild game is hunted and then eaten. China has large markets where wild animals ranging from civet cats to snakes are sold by the thousands. They are crammed together in small areas.

So far there is no warning from CDC about wild game and if anything changes we will post it here.

Chester Moore, Jr.

