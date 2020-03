With a recent hog attack involving a boar trying to break into a house near a Conroe, TX and a fatal hog attack just an hour away last November, it’s time for an unfiltered look at the reality of hog attacks.

Join TF&G Editor-In-Chief Chester Moore on his new podcast “Higher Calling” with author/blogger/tv personality Jeff Stewart as they give a very in-depth, realistic look at hog attacks and discuss their habitat expansion that could have huge implications.

0