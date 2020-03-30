Popular Texas Beaches Closed

Two orders are in effect as of Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. closing all public beaches in Galveston and restricting vehicle traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall. By state law, this order is in effect for seven days until Sunday, April 5, 2020, according to City of Galveston officials.

“The orders are part of the City of Galveston’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. As of Saturday afternoon, the most recent reporting, the Galveston County Health District had confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19 within the county. The City of Galveston’s top priority is the health and safety of its residents and it is in guidance from federal and local health authorities that these actions are being taken.”

The City of Galveston has implemented a series of orders under a March 16, 2020 emergency declaration signed by Mayor Jim Yarbrough to prevent the community spread of COVID-19.

“The City of Galveston had attempted to avoid closing public beaches because it is our desire that residents have an area to exercise and get fresh air while maintaining safe social distancing. However, it is clear that there are many people visiting from other areas in defiance of local, state and national travel recommendations and/or restrictions. As a result, the City of Galveston must restrict access to the public beach. The Texas General Land Office will not allow the beach to remain open to residents only. As a public beach, it must be closed to all.”

Under these two orders, which are attached, it shall be a Class C misdemeanor if a person is found in violation of the order related to the closure of Galveston public beaches. These orders are enforced by the Galveston Police Department, the City Marshal’s Office and the Galveston Beach Patrol.

We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Galveston as soon as these orders have been lifted.

Other beach closures and restrictions in Texas include the following:

Padre Island National Seashore: The park will be open for day-use only from 6 am-8 pm. The visitor center, campgrounds, and Yarborough Pass are closed.

Matagorda: According to the Bay City Tribute, Matagorda County Commissioners voted to close the entrances of all Matagorda and Sargent beaches and encourage all county restaurants to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations to combat the community spreading of COVID-19.

Cameron County: The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus. Cameron County will continue to monitor and will take the appropriate action to open the parks and beach access areas accordingly.

Keep checking fishgame.com for updated COVID-19 beach and outdoors access stories as we find them.

From staff reports

2+