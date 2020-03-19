SA Boat & Outdoor Expo Cancelled

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID- 19) outbreak and the newly declared State of Disaster for Texas, the 2020 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo scheduled for March 27th-29th at the Freeman Coliseum is canceled.

This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to

keep the San Antonio and surrounding communities safe and healthy. We look forward to the 2021 San Antonio Boat & Outdoor Expo as we fully intend to return next year.

We will keep our website, saboatandoutdoorexpo.com, updated with future event information as it is available.

From staff reports

