What Is NRA’s Opinion Of New Key Federal Wildlife Appointee?

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) welcomes Katharine MacGregor as the new Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Interior.

“On behalf of the millions of NRA members across the country, I want to congratulate Katharine MacGregor on her confirmation,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director, NRA-ILA.

“MacGregor has a long record of advocating for America’s sportsmen and women. An avid outdoor enthusiast and sportswoman, MacGregor brings with her a deep knowledge of wildlife management and is committed to advancing opportunities for all Americans to enjoy our public lands. We thank President Trump for this important nomination and look forward to working with Deputy Secretary MacGregor to protect and promote America’s hunting heritage.”

Deputy Secretary MacGregor has served in several positions at the Department of the Interior since joining the Trump Administration in January 2017, including Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management and Deputy Chief of Staff. Previously, MacGregor worked on Capitol Hill for 10 years, serving under two Chairmen of the House Natural Resources Committee.

The NRA is the natural home for America’s sportsmen and women. In 1949, the NRA developed hunter safety training as it’s known today. Since then, those proven hunting education principles have been adopted by one state after another. Hunters contribute millions of dollars every year towards wildlife management and conservation projects as well as work to preserve the treasured tradition for future generations.

Source: NRA-ILA

