Coronavirus And Its Shocking Global Impact On Wildlife

COVID-19, Wild Sheep & Some Inspiration (Podcast)
April 1, 2020

COVID-19-the coronavirus has caused historic lockdowns of access to countries, states and communities around the world.

And while the human risk should be the first priority, there is huge concern for an impact on wildlife. This is the first in a series of podcasts on this topic as we see how the loss of hunting and ecotourism dollars could spell disaster for many species and how global poaching could reach a fever pitch in the coming weeks and months.

Listen here.

Please share this message. It needs to get out there. This podcast is a must listen and so is this series.

More to come…

Chester Moore, Jr.

0

Related posts

April 1, 2020

COVID-19, Wild Sheep & Some Inspiration (Podcast)

Read more
March 28, 2020

COVID-19 And Its Impact On Wildlife, Hunting

Read more
March 26, 2020

What Is NRA’s Opinion Of New Key Federal Wildlife Appointee?

Read more
March 25, 2020

Feds Offer $54K For Info On Dolphin Stabbing, Shooting

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 
0
{"cart_token":"","hash":"","cart_data":""}