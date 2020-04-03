Coronavirus And Its Shocking Global Impact On Wildlife

COVID-19-the coronavirus has caused historic lockdowns of access to countries, states and communities around the world.

And while the human risk should be the first priority, there is huge concern for an impact on wildlife. This is the first in a series of podcasts on this topic as we see how the loss of hunting and ecotourism dollars could spell disaster for many species and how global poaching could reach a fever pitch in the coming weeks and months.

Listen here.

Please share this message. It needs to get out there. This podcast is a must listen and so is this series.

More to come…

Chester Moore, Jr.

