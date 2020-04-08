COVID-19 And The State Of Turkey Hunting

COVID-19 hit right as turkey season was opening throughout the nation.

By far the nation’s most popular spring hunting activity, it has taken a big hit as some states have closed down turkey hunting opportunities (Washington) and others have barred nonresidents from buying permits (Nebraska). The biggest hit has been travel advisories and a variety of community closures impacting turkey hunting in a major way. Listen to this special in-depth podcast on this pressing topic.

Join Chester Moore as he interviews Becky Humphries, CEO of the National Wild Turkey Federation, as they discuss this issue and much more about turkey hunting and the impact these great birds have on the forests of America.

