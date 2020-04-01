COVID-19, Wild Sheep & Some Inspiration (Podcast)

While the coronavirus dominates headlines and causes great fear around the world, there is an interesting parallel in the world of wildlife.

Join TF&G Editor-In-Chief and award-wining conservationist Chester Moore as he discusses the connection between what we are experiencing in this pandemic setting and what nearly wiped out wild sheep in America in the 1800s.

Also hear a a heartfelt story of how Chester and his Dad bonded over hunting scrapbooks and how it pointed him toward a higher calling of wildlife conservation.

