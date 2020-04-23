Major Beach Fishing Areas Reopened

Beaches in the unincorporated areas (Bolivar Peninsula) of Galveston County have been reopened.

The beaches will continue to be heavily patrolled by law enforcement to ensure social distancing requirements are being adhered to.

The unincorporated beaches will continue to be actively monitored by the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM) and if necessary, additional action will be taken if there is evidence people are not following the requirements of social distancing.

If you have any questions, you can contact the GCOEM at 281-309-5002.

Matagorda County is set to open its beaches Friday, April 24. According to a report at ABC-13, beach-goers are recommended to practice safe social distancing measures and “not congregate in groups of more than 10 people.”

Other beach closures and restrictions in Texas include the following:

Padre Island National Seashore: The park will be open for day-use only from 6 am-8 pm. The visitor center, campgrounds, and Yarborough Pass are closed.

Cameron County: The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus. Cameron County will continue to monitor and will take the appropriate action to open the parks and beach access areas accordingly.

