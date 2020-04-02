Many Texas National Forest Sites Closed Due To COVID-19

Multiple recreation sites on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas have been closed due to the coronavirus according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service.

The following additional recreation sites will be closed and unavailable to reserve via Recreation.gov where applicable.

Angelina National Forest

• Entire Boykin Springs Recreation Area

• Caney Creek Recreation Area – Closed to camping only. Boat ramps will remain open.

• SFA Experimental Forest – Trail is open. Toilet is closed.

Caddo-Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands

• Tadra Point Horse Camp

• Valley View

• Black Creek Lake Recreation Area

• East Lake Crockett

• West Lake Crockett

• Coffee Mill

Davy Crockett National Forest

• Ratcliff Lake Recreation Area – Lake, campsites, day-use and 4C trailhead are closed.

• Piney Creek Horse Camp – Closed to overnight camping, but day-use/trails remain open.

• White Rock Horse Camp – Closed to overnight camping, but day-use/trails remain open.

Sabine National Forest

• Entire Boles Field Recreation Area

• Indian Mounds Recreation Area – Closed to camping only. Boat ramps will remain open.

• Lakeview Recreation Area – Closed to camping only. Boat ramps will remain open.

• Willow Oak Recreation Area – Closed to camping only. Boat ramps will remain open.

Sam Houston National Forest

• Cagle Recreation Area

• Stubblefield Recreation Area

• Scott’s Ridge Swim Site and Boat Ramp

• Double Lake Recreation Area

• Northwest Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets

• 233 Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets

• 208 Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets

• Kelly Pond Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets

• Entire Kelly Pond Recreation Area

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines ad to promote social distancing.

Reservation holders will be notified via email or cell phone text messages if any changes are affecting their reservation. In the event of any delayed openings either for a portion of or the complete recreation areas and campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing, you will receive a full refund for your reservation.

For status on recreation sites and activities please visit our web site: www.fs.usda.gov/texas.

