Refuge Hunting Expanded by 2.3 Million Acres

The National Rifle Association on Wednesday applauded U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith’s proposal to expand hunting and fishing opportunities nationwide by 2.3 million acres. This expansion would be the largest in modern history and brings the total expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities under President Donald Trump to four million acres. ​

“This is a truly historic expansion and wonderful news for Americas’ sportsmen and women,” said Erica Tergeson, director of hunting policy, National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action.

The proposed 2.3 million-acre expansion is across 97 national wildlife refuges and nine national fish hatcheries. It brings 900 distinct new hunting and fishing opportunities to America’s hunters and anglers. It is the largest expansion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

“During these trying times, we are all grateful for some positive news. The prospect of access to more hunting and fishing opportunities will give many Americans something to look forward to in the fall but, more importantly, it will help many who depend on hunting to provide food for their families. On behalf of the NRA’s five million members, we wholeheartedly thank Secretary Bernhardt and Director Skipwith,” concluded Tergesen. ​

The NRA offers many of its courses online, from basic safety for first-time gun owners to hunter education refresher courses for the seasoned outdoorsman. This period of isolation offers a great opportunity for all sportsmen and women to take a class and learn new skills, or sharpen old ones: www.nrainstructors.org.

Source: NRA-ILA

4+