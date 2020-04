Join Chester Moore as he talks with Brett Prettyman, Communication Director for Trout Unlimited’s Science, Western Water & Habitat and Headwaters programs. Learn about the four native trout species in Utah, the thrill of pursuing them as part of Utah Cutthroat Slam and conservation issues impacting these beautiful fish and their habitats. Need “social distancing”? Try pursuing these trout in some of the nation’s most remote and beautiful habitat.



