Texas State Parks Begin Reopening

Texas State Parks will begin reopening for day use on Monday, April 20.
- All state parks that can reopen will be open for day use only.
- Advanced day-use reservations are required.
- Reservations will be taken starting at noon on Sunday, April 19.
While at a state park, customers are asked to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
- Face coverings are required in state parks.
- Six-foot social distancing is required.
- The gathering of groups is limited to no more than five people.
For the most up-to-date information, follow TPWD News on Twitter, find TPWD on Facebook or return to this website.
Temporary closures and operations adjustments are currently in effect.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is tracking the evolving health situation with local and state officials and will adjust as necessary.