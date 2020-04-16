Virtual Ranger Programs Available Through May 2

AUSTIN— The Texas Outdoor Family (TOF) program is leading the #TexasOutdoorFamilyCampIn, a month long online initiative encouraging families to learn outdoor skills together. This series, taking place through April, will culminate in a backyard or indoor camp-in throughout the state on Saturday, May 2.

This online series consists of more than 30 programs promoting outdoor education while social distancing. The #TexasOutdoorFamilyCampIn showcases live and pre-recorded programs through Facebook Live. Programs led by park rangers that will teach skills including:

Backyard camping ideas

Outdoor tent and indoor fort set up

Storytelling

Nature photography

Virtual and backyard fire building

Dutch oven cooking and camping snacks

Night sky

Buffalo Solider history

Fishing tips and identification

Cowboy and Native American tales

Camping with pets

The Texas Outdoor Family program typically offers ranger supported family campouts to youth groups and the public at Texas State Parks in Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Houston area state parks. During a time when many Texas families are staying home, the #TexasOutdoorFamilyCampIn online program offers a way for families to spend time together learning new skills and enjoying the camping experience in their own way.

Both backyard camping and indoor camp-in ideas will be shared, with easy and fun ideas and projects encouraging families to learn new skills.

“Camping in a Texas State Park is such a treasured memory for families and the virtual camp-in is just another way for families to come together and make those same memories in a different way,” said Jessica Lagalo, Outdoor Education and Outreach Manager for Texas State Parks. “This could be the first step into the world of camping for some, and a continuation of stewardship of Texas State Parks for families that are missing out on their annual trips right now.”

Families can find a full calendar of upcoming program on the TOF Facebook page and join as many free programs as they like. Live question and answer sessions with park rangers, special programs by the Texas Buffalo Soldiers, and other Texas Parks and Wildlife Department outreach programs will also be featured.

The series will culminate in a state-wide community camp-in on Saturday, May 2nd with rangers around the state broadcasting live from some of the most popular Texas State Parks. Families will also be encouraged to submit indoor and outdoor “campsite” photos.

For more information, contact TOF coordinator John Souva at John.S[email protected] or Buffalo Solider Heritage Outreach Program Coordinator Luis Padilla at [email protected] .

