Black Bears In East Texas-The Latest Research

May 19, 2020

Join host Chester Moore as he discusses black bears in East Texas with Dr. Daniel Scognamillo and Sarah Fuller of the Arthur Temple College of Forestry & Agriculture at Stephe F. Austin University. Learn the history of bears in the region and the chances of establishing viable populations. If you have any interest in Texas black bears, this is a must-listen!

1 Comment

  1. Patrick Snyder says:
    May 26, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Very interesting, as a Boy Scout Leader I am constantly seeking natural science sources of information and training aids. I am forwarding this to my Scouts. Here in Houston, I have talked to the Rangers at the Kickerillo Preserve in Precinct 4, and been informed that there is a substantial Bobcat population here in this Metroarea. Could you do a Podcast on them? I have a large number of Cub Scouts who would be interested in supporting a Study Project on them. Alligators, snakes and raccoons are the things they see everyday.

    0
    Reply

