Conroe Red Hot For Hybrid Stripers

What’s bigger than a crappie, fights harder than a catfish (pound for pound) and is extremely abundant on Lake Conroe?

If you guessed hybrid striped bass (hybrids) you are correct.

Hybrid striped bass are a cross between striped bass and white bass. This cross was first produced in South Carolina in the mid-1960s mixing eggs from a female striped bass and sperm from a white bass according to aquaculture officials with Texas A&M University.

“These “original cross” fish are often referred to as Palmetto bass. In recent years eggs from a white bass female and a striped bass male have been mixed to create a Sunshine bass. Hybrid striped bass are a very popular sportfish throughout the Southeast, particularly in large reservoirs.”

Lake Conroe is one such reservoir and this month according to guide Richard Tatsch anglers can score on big hybrids fishing live shad, Storm Swim Shad and crankbaits.

“The hybrid stripers are in full swing now and this is the time to catch trophy fish and possibly lake record hybrids. They will be all around the lake on main lake points and humps,” he said.

“The use of electronics will be the key to finding the schools of shad and you will find the hybrids. This time of year, they will range in the water column from 12 to 26 feet. Find the depth the bait is in and you will find the fish. Live shad will be the bait of choice, but the Storm Swim Shad and crankbaits will work if you can control the depth.”

The lake record is a whopping 14.78 pounds and it was caught by Skip Cain in April 2002.

Identification Tips

Hybrids look like other Lake Conroe dwellers such as white bass and yellow bass. For striped and hybrid striped bass, minimum length limit = 18 inches and daily bag limit = 5 in any combination. For white bass, minimum length = 10 inches and the daily bag is 25. There are no bag or size limits for yellow bass.

The following is a guide on properly identifying these sporty fish.

Hybrid Striped Bass

Also known as Palmetto or Sunshine bass.

A: Stripes distinct, usually broken, several extend to tail

B: Body deep, more than 1/3 length

C: Has two tooth patches near the midline towards the back of the tongue. Tooth patches may be distinct or close together.

Note: For hybrids, all characteristics should be considered in combination, as characteristics in individual fish may vary

White Bass

A: Stripes faint, only one extends to tail

B: Body deep, more than 1/3 length

C: Has one tooth patch near the midline towards the back of the tongue

Yellow Bass

A: Stripes distinct, broken above anal fin

B: Color – silvery yellow

C: Dorsal fins joined

D: Does not have a tooth patch near the midline towards the back of the tongue

Striped Bass

A: Stripes distinct, several extend to tail

B: Body slender, less than 1/3 length

C: Has two, distinct tooth patches near the midline towards the back of the tongue

