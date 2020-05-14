Government Looking for Amberjack Data

May 7, 2020

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about what they have observed, including any “strange things,” that scientists and managers may need to know. Scientists are currently working on a stock assessment of greater amberjack, and your recent observations can help them and fishery managers better understand the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack stock.

Please visit our “Something’s Fishy with Greater Amberjack” tool before May 26, 2020 to report anything you’ve noticed about greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico.

Contact [email protected] with questions.

