Government Looking for Amberjack Data

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about what they have observed, including any “strange things,” that scientists and managers may need to know. Scientists are currently working on a stock assessment of greater amberjack, and your recent observations can help them and fishery managers better understand the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack stock.

Please visit our “Something’s Fishy with Greater Amberjack” tool before May 26, 2020 to report anything you’ve noticed about greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico.

Contact [email protected] with questions.

NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season re-opened at 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2020.

WHAT THIS MEANS: Preliminary landings indicate the recreational greater amberjack quota has not been met or projected to be met allowing the recreational fishing season to re-open after the seasonal closure of November 1 through April 30.

Therefore, the greater amberjack recreational sector will reopen on May 1, 2020.

The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close for the remainder of the fishing year during its second seasonal closure of June 1 through July 31.

The 2020/2021 recreational greater amberjack fishing year will start on August 1, 2020.

