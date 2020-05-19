This Week’s TPW Commission Meeting To Be Held Online

Amid ongoing public health concerns, the May meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission scheduled for May 20-21 will be streamed virtually on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website. Planned agenda items remain unaltered and public comment will still be accepted until May 20.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. CST on both Wednesday and Thursday. Those interested in listening to the live broadcast will need access to either a computer or cell phone with a reliable Internet connection capable of streaming audio.

The planned briefings and action items include the statewide proclamations for recreational and commercial saltwater and freshwater fishing, hunting and migratory game bird regulation recommendations, containment and surveillance zone boundaries associated with chronic wasting disease (CWD) detection, oyster mariculture rules, land transactions and local park grant announcements, just to name a few. The agenda for Wednesday and Thursday’s meeting can be found on the TPWD website.

Public comment for action items such as the statewide hunting, freshwater and saltwater fishing recommendations, agency advisory committees, and CWD will be heard on Thursday. Information regarding these items can be found on the public comment page. Those wishing to address the commission must complete and submit a registration form no later than 5 p.m. CST on May 20.

The latest updates, streaming event access and public testimony instructions can be found online.

Source: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

