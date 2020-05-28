TPWD Changes Flounder Size Limit

mahi mahi fish
Save the Day with Mahi-Mahi
May 26, 2020
doodlebug rig
When to Use the Doodle-Bug Rig
May 28, 2020

On May 21, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission discussed several changes to state saltwater fishing regulations, including updates to the recreational and commercial flounder fishery regulations and paddle craft all-water guide license.

The following changes to the 2020-21 Statewide Recreational Fishing Proclamation, details of which will be incorporated into this year’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Annual and the Texas Commercial Fishing regulations summary, have been adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and go into effect on Sept. 1, 2020:

  • Increasing the minimum size limit for flounder to 15”.
  • Clarifying language for commercial harvest reporting requirements.
  • Changing the course requirements to include a paddle craft leading course from the American Canoe Association or another TPWD approved course.

During their discussion, the Commission decided to postpone the proposed fall closure of the flounder fishery to 2021.

Source: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

