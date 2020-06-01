CASA Pull Up For Kids Raffle Online

CASA of Tarrant County is doing a special online “Pull For Kids” to raise funds for their children’s advocacy projects.

“We are currently seeing a huge increase of children needing an advocate. Since we were unable to have our Annual Fundraising Event, the Pull For Kids Clay Shoot, we are instead having an online virtual raffle to raise funds,” said Kaitlin Aguilar.

“There are some premier packages including a 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Box, various hunting excursions, a brand new gun safe, beer and wine packs, dove hunt in Argentina and more.”

All tickets can be purchased online at the link below. The raffle ends June 12, and winners will be chosen June 15.

Click to check out the fundraiser.

