Houston Safari Club Foundation Awards Grants To Wild Wishes program, TPWD, Anti-Poaching Group

Houston Safari Club Foundation as part of its effort to support the future of hunting, shooting sports and conservation, recently awarded $26,500 in grants.

Grants were provided to support Children’s Kingdom Ministries/Wild Wishes, an organization that grants wildlife encounters to children with a critical illness or loss of a parent or sibling. The grants aids the specific program “Higher Calling Wild Wishes Expeditions” that hosts teens on expeditions to teach wildlife conservation through mentorship in wildlife photography, social media awareness raising and fundraising skills and is led by Texas Fish & Game Editor-In-Chief and wildlife journalist Chester Moore and his wife Lisa.

Another grant was provided to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to help restore desert grasslands for the benefit of mule deer and other wildlife species. HSCF also funded the Zambeze Delta Safaris Conservation group of Mozambique by purchasing much needed motorcycles for their anti-poaching/conservation unit patrols. In addition, HSCF funded the award-winning collegiate shooting teams from Liberty University.

HSCF has granted over $4 million in grants to protect and promote the future of hunting, shooting sports, education, conservation, habitat, and wildlife. The programs supported are based both domestically and abroad.

About Houston Safari Club Foundation Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the promotion of our hunting heritage. HSCF has awarded 550 scholarships totaling $2.5 million dollars. HSCF conducts youth outdoor education programs, career training, hunter education and field experiences throughout the year. HSCF has provided over $4 million in grants for hunter-funded wildlife, habitat, and various conservation initiatives. HSCF is an independent organization, is not affiliated with Safari Club International (SCI) or its affiliates and is not a chapter or affiliate of any other organization. Visit our website at wehuntwegive.org or call 713.623.8844 for more information. HSCF. We Hunt. We Give

