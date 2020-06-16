Humminbird MEGA 360 Imaging Now Available for Any Boat

Humminbird’s exclusive MEGA 360 Imaging™ technology, the winner of “Best of Electronics” at ICAST 2019, is now available to more anglers with the introduction of new MEGA 360 Imaging–Universal.

Humminbird’s MEGA 360 Imaging is now available as an independently-mounted model that no longer requires a trolling motor to get the very best sonar views on the water. When paired with a compatible Humminbird control head, anglers can surround their boat with incredible detail of fish and structure, up to 125’ in all directions. MEGA 360 Imaging is the only sonar technology that gives anglers a high-resolution, 360-degree view without needing to adjust or steer the transducer, which leaves anglers handsfree to catch fish. With ultra-clear underwater views, MEGA 360 Imaging makes it easy to mark and identify fish, so that every cast is productive.

“Humminbird’s MEGA 360 Imaging-Universal was born out of the necessity to not limit the MEGA 360 Imaging technology only to anglers using a trolling motor.” said Matt Cook, Humminbird brand manager. “We want any angler to be able to improve their fishing with this cutting-edge technology, regardless of how their boat is equipped. This new model does that by allowing more anglers to outfit their boat to with the unmatched detail and fish-finding clarity of MEGA 360 Imaging.”

The adjustable, billet-aluminum GeigerTec Marine mounts allows the fifty-inch shaft of MEGA 360 Imaging transducer to be mounted to a variety of boat styles, including big Deep-V and Bay boats, either with or without a trolling motor. The universal mount’s 4-axis adjustment and a quick detach feature provides anglers maximum flexibility to use MEGA 360 Imaging virtually anywhere on their boat. Built for fresh or saltwater, this mount was designed for use under the toughest fishing conditions.

Humminbird and Minn Kota® products are designed to work together, creating the One-Boat Network™, which provides anglers effortless command of their boat, elevates their experience, and helps them find, stay on and catch more fish. MEGA 360 Imaging technology provides a clear understanding of what lies below while also providing full use of any optional Minn Kota trolling motor, including features like Spot-Lock™. In addition, anglers can identify structure and fish with MEGA 360 Imaging on their Humminbird screen and have a Minn Kota i-Pilot® Link™ trolling motor automatically navigate right to that spot with GPS accuracy.

The Humminbird MEGA 360 Imaging-Universal retails for $1,499.99 and is now shipping to Humminbird dealers everywhere. Humminbird MEGA 360 Imaging transducers are compatible with SOLIX® G2 and HELIX® G3N models equipped with MEGA Imaging+®. Once connected to a compatible Humminbird unit, MEGA 360 Imaging views can be shared via Ethernet to all SOLIX or HELIX G2N and G3N Series models.

For more information call Humminbird at 800-633-1468 or visit www.humminbird.com/MEGA360.

2+