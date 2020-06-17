Texas Gunmaker Bond Arms Celebrates 25 Years

In 1995, Greg Bond, a former Texas Instruments engineer, and tool and die maker, incorporated Bond Arms with an idea of converting the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer from an Old West anachronism into a modern, safe, dependable and well-built defensive handgun. The Texas Defender was born, the company’s first double barrel handgun.

Gordon Bond bought the business from this brother in 2007. Since that time, the company expanded and now includes a wide range of pocket pistols. “Our business has grown a lot from its humble beginnings,” says Bond. “We have five times more capacity than we did back in 2007, and more planned for the future.” Today, 25 years later, Bond Arms builds dozens of different double-barrel handgun models, forty interchangeable barrels and the world’s most revolutionary semi-automatic handgun-the Bond Bullpup9.

Bond Arms pioneered the modern double barrel handgun adding safety features like a trigger guard, retracting firing pins and cross-bolt safety. Bond’s patented rebounding and locking hammer add an extra level of safety missing in early derringer-style guns. When the gun fires and the hammer hits the firing pin, it automatically jumps back into a half-cocked position and locks. The only way to fire the gun is by fully cocking the hammer and then squeezing the trigger. All Bond handguns feature one-handed operation the key to a fast, reliable personal protection handgun.

Competition shooters love Bond Arms handguns, too. For 20 years in a row, a Bond double barrel handgun won the coveted SASS (Single Action Shooting Society) World Championships! With accolades from both competition and conceal carry users, Bond Arms handguns have earned the reputation as a serious piece of firearm hardware.

Bond Arms Inc. is a shining example of American entrepreneurship, perseverance and family values. They’re also one of a few manufacturers that still build their products exclusively in the U.S. using American-made parts, including grips and holsters, for all handgun models.

For more information, please visit www.bondarms.com.

0