A Discussion On Bear Conservation

July 21, 2020
July 22, 2020
Join host Chester Moore as he interviews Logan Young, Executive Director of Bear Trust International and they talk about the overlooked topic of bear conservation and the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.

Bear Trust supports research to help inform sound management decisions and address ecological imperatives. We promote management that is sustainable, balancing natural systems with the needs of human societies. Results from our research are also translated into data-rich education programs for public schools.

Bear Trust is working with elected officials and government agencies to promote innovative, cost-effective bear conservation policies that are based on sound science and that benefit both public and private lands and a diversity of stakeholders

Bear Trust creates and distributes free conservation lesson plans for public schools in North America. Our Student Scientist Series teaches habitat recovery, wildlife management, and conservation theory for grades K-12. It encourages students to deepen their understanding of human-animal coexistence and appreciate environmental sustainability.

For more information go to www.beartrust.org.

