Black Drum, Part II: Fishing With Bait

black drum on jig
Black Drum Part I: Catching Drum on Jigs
July 21, 2020
black drum fish

This black drum was caught on bait, moments after another hit a jig.

Last week we dove into a topic that should get any light tackle angler excited: catching black drum on jigs. This is, of course, not the most common way for folks to target drum – fishing with bait is a lot more popular. Is it as challenging? Nope. Is the fight as exciting as it might be on light tackle? Uh-uh. But it is in all likelihood the most effective way to get blacks on the line, so it’s also the most common way for folks to target ’em. And hey, no matter the method, who’s going to argue with success? So as you head out to try some drum fishing, remember:

  1. Black drum love shellfish. In fact, they love shellfish of just about any sort – crabs, shrimp, mussels, clams, etc. So when you’re hoping to hook into a black drum, reach for the shellfish.
  2. When baiting up with shellfish, some folks think it’s a good idea to peel away the shell, and make it easier for the fish to enjoy its meal. Balderdash. A black drum won’t hesitate to crunch down on the thorny shell of a live blue crab, and it certainly won’t be deterred by a bit of shell on a shrimp or a chunk of shell from a mussel. Plus, having a bit of shell usually helps the bait stay on the hook better during nibbles and missed strikes.
  3. Stiff fluorocarbon leaders of 30 or more pound-test are a must. This isn’t a visibility issue, it’s to maximize chaff resistance. When a black drum takes the bait it’s likely to drag your line against oyster shells, mussel beds, or other sharp objects, so you need a stout leader that can take some abuse.
  4. Consider using circle hooks when drum fishing. Because of the way they take a bait and then meander off, circle hooks work exceptionally well on them.
  5. Consider using either a fish-finder or egg-sinker rig, which allows the fish to take the bait without feeling the full weight of your lead. Blacks do have a penchant for spitting the bait, when they feel a bunch of extra weight attached to it.

