Congress Passes Historic Wildlife Bill

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) applauds the U.S. House of Representatives Passage of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (H.R.3742) as an amendment to the Moving Forward Act that has moved through Congress.

With passage out of the House of the Moving Forward Act, which includes the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (H.R.3742), legislation has now moved forward in Congress to help create over 33,000 new jobs annually, supporting future economic growth in the outdoor recreation sector through infrastructure improvements, and help fund improvements for imperiled species and their habitats. The $1.4 billion annual investment from the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would lead to an additional $3.36 billion of economic output, a net positive gain of $1.96 billion to the Gross Domestic Product and direct much-needed funding towards restoring habitats and species and rebuilding both natural and recreational infrastructure in urban and rural communities.

About Houston Safari Club Foundation

Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the promotion of our hunting heritage. HSCF has awarded 550 scholarships totaling $2.5 million dollars. HSCF conducts youth outdoor education programs, career training, hunter education and field experiences throughout the year. HSCF has provided over $4 million in grants for hunter-funded wildlife, habitat, and various conservation initiatives. HSCF is an independent organization, is not affiliated with Safari Club International (SCI) or its affiliates and is not a chapter or affiliate of any other organization. Visit our website at wehuntwegive.org or call 713.623.8844 for more information. HSCF. We Hunt. We Give.

