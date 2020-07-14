Does Biden Support Biometric Guns?

According to officials with the NRA-ILA, a recurring theme is the claims of anti-gun activists is that the gun community opposes “gun safety”. And that gun activists are pushing the narrative of “biometric guns” being a reality that needs to be mandated.
They noted in a news release/editorial presidential candidate Joe Biden provided a stunning example of this.
According to a newspaper source, Biden in 2019 outlined his proposals for gun control – should he be elected as president of the United States – to a select group of donors at a posh Upper East Side penthouse in New York City.
“[I]f that happens,” he said, “guns, we have the capacity now in a James Bond-style to make sure no one can pull a trigger unless their DNA and fingerprint is on it…We have that capacity to do it now. You know it.”
He added, further, that “the gun manufacturers” had pulled the plug on this technology as soon as “two folks started to sell some of those guns to two dealerships,” apparently because of some misplaced apprehension over the Second Amendment.
During one of 2019 Democratic Party presidential candidate debates, Biden went even further, claiming that he would impose a ban on the sale of any firearm that wasn’t a so-called smart gun: “No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger. It’s within our right to do that.”
NRA-ILA officials noted “James Bond-style” technology that Biden enthuses over does not actually exist.
There is no gun that incorporates both DNA and fingerprint verification technology. No firearm technology requires a “DNA match” before the gun can fire, and this isn’t a feasible option in any event. DNA extraction and analysis is currently a complex and time-consuming process involving specialized equipment, which means it is completely unworkable as the basis of any design intended to allow immediate access to and use of a gun.
NRA-ILA officials wrote that a handgun using a biometric fingerprint sensor is reportedly in development but has some significant flaws.
In a 2019 candidate, Biden claimed “150 million” people had been killed by gun violence in America and said he was coming after the NRA. Watch the video.
Source: NRA-ILA
4 Comments
Biden is a hater he’s breathing hate among us United States good people and letting the thugs rule and the illegals the Democrats are so proud of
My iPhone half the time will not read my finger print and open. The last thing I want to do is to get into a situation where i need a gun and it will not work. He is dangerous and if gun owners can’t see that, you are a fool just like him.
It’s always like this. NRA does some scare tactics saying “if Dems win they’re gonna take our guns away”. Nothing happened when Obama got into office. The only thing that changed was the price on guns. I would see $400 ARs selling for $1k and up at gun shows. There was a high demand and stores were out. So just stock up now and sell them later make you some profit $$$
I am 67 yoa, an ardent hunter since age 7, own 20+ guns and have no qualms that “…they will take away our guns.”
This article, written by the NRA-ILA, states officials of the NRA-ILA CLAIM an unidentified newspaper SOURCE has reported Biden said…. How about a little independent confirmation before printing as Gospel triple heresay from the NRA.
Why does the NRA give a hoot about us? We can still buy their master’s products; guns and ammo. This is not the NRA of the 1950’s-1960’s. Remember the armor piercing ammo issue? NRA did the usual. If you let them take our armor piercing bullets next they will take our guns. Time for the NRA to get back to working for us, the hunter/sportsman, not the gun and ammo makers.