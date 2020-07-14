Does Biden Support Biometric Guns?

According to officials with the NRA-ILA, a recurring theme is the claims of anti-gun activists is that the gun community opposes “gun safety”. And that gun activists are pushing the narrative of “biometric guns” being a reality that needs to be mandated.

They noted in a news release/editorial presidential candidate Joe Biden provided a stunning example of this.

According to a newspaper source, Biden in 2019 outlined his proposals for gun control – should he be elected as president of the United States – to a select group of donors at a posh Upper East Side penthouse in New York City. “[I]f that happens,” he said, “guns, we have the capacity now in a James Bond-style to make sure no one can pull a trigger unless their DNA and fingerprint is on it…We have that capacity to do it now. You know it.” He added, further, that “the gun manufacturers” had pulled the plug on this technology as soon as “two folks started to sell some of those guns to two dealerships,” apparently because of some misplaced apprehension over the Second Amendment. During one of 2019 Democratic Party presidential candidate debates, Biden went even further, claiming that he would impose a ban on the sale of any firearm that wasn’t a so-called smart gun: “No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger. It’s within our right to do that.”

NRA-ILA officials noted “James Bond-style” technology that Biden enthuses over does not actually exist.

There is no gun that incorporates both DNA and fingerprint verification technology. No firearm technology requires a “DNA match” before the gun can fire, and this isn’t a feasible option in any event. DNA extraction and analysis is currently a complex and time-consuming process involving specialized equipment, which means it is completely unworkable as the basis of any design intended to allow immediate access to and use of a gun.

NRA-ILA officials wrote that a handgun using a biometric fingerprint sensor is reportedly in development but has some significant flaws.

In a 2019 candidate, Biden claimed “150 million” people had been killed by gun violence in America and said he was coming after the NRA. Watch the video.

