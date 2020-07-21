Dreaming Of Hunting Wild Sheep

Would you like to support wild sheep conservation and get one of the best chances on the planet for drawing a coveted sheep permit?



Then you need to join the Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) and their Less Than One Club. It’s the only club you want to get kicked out of as the only people allowed in are those who have never taken a wild sheep under fair chase circumstances. Listen to Chester Moore interview Sydney Broadaway of the WSF about this organization and unique program.

In over 40 years since its formation, WSF has raised and put on the mountain more than $115 million, resulting in an incredible wildlife recovery success story.

Through wild sheep transplants, research, water development, predator management, educational outreach and many other WSF initiatives, the numbers of Rocky Mountain, California and desert bighorn sheep have soared threefold in North America, from around 25,000 in the 1950s to 85,000 today.

Some states have seen 200 percent increases in wild sheep populations, while the state of Oregon alone has watched its wild sheep climb an astounding 2,000 percent. Today over 12,000 WSF, Chapter and Affiliate members are working to combat respiratory disease afflicting wild sheep, encourage new studies and management plans for Dall’s and Stone’s sheep, and advocate for the long-term health and sustainability of wild sheep herds and the wild places they roam across the globe.

