Train Your Retriever In Summer

July and August, in The Lone Star State, are definitely known for their sweltering temperatures that can push the mercury into triple digits. These days have often been referred to as the “Dog days of summer”. As a professional dog trainer for over 25 years, let me assure you that dogs don’t like this hot weather any more than I do! In fact, hot weather can be deadly to your retriever.

With a little bit of common sense and some preventative measures, you can help your dog make it safely through the heat. Here are a few tips that will help.

1). Train “Cool”. At DuckDogTrainer, we do all of our training in the first few hours of daylight. The air and water temps are cooler and the dogs are ready to train after a good night of rest. We are careful to watch the weather this time of year, and are not reluctant to train when it is rain outside as well. The rain cools things off and training in the rain helps dogs prepare for waterfowl hunting when the weather isn’t perfect. If you are going to train in the evening, try to wait until right before dark when things have cooled off a bit.

2). Avoid hot surfaces: Concrete sidewalks, asphalt driveways, and gravel pathways heat up quickly and will burn the pads on the bottom of your dog’s feet. Avoid making your walk on these hot surfaces at all costs. As a general rule… if it is too hot for your bare feet, it is too hot.

3). Make sure your dog has a cool shaded area if he stays outside. A nice covered kennel with a reflective tin roof is great to help reduce the heat. The higher the roof is, the cooler the area will be. Don’t simply put a dog house outside and call it good. A dog house in the sun will likely heat up to dangerous temperatures. The best option would be a tin covered dog kennel situated under shade trees with an adequate breeze.

4). Cool, Clean Water: When I am out in the sun for an extended period of time, there is nothing like a cool drink of water to rehydrate and refresh. I am pretty sure that dogs feel the same way. Be sure to change your dog’s water frequently and to clean his water bowl daily. Keeping fresh water available will encourage a retriever to drink more and keeping it clean will reduce the risk of parasites and disease.

5). Know When To Quit: Here is where common sense comes into play. Pay attention to your retriever when the temps are high. If you see extremely heavy breathing, excessive panting , notice that your dog has lost control of his tongue, or your dog gets hot and seems wobbly, do whatever you can to cool him down. If the problem persists, seek vet attention.

Playing at the beach and lake can be great summertime fun when accompanied by your canine companion. Just remember that sometimes your dog is counting on you to help keep him safe. Here is something to think about… what if God watches over me like I watch over my pets?

Brian Johnson (www.duckdogtrainer.com.)

1+