Inside Story Of A Tagged Gulf Great White

OCEARCH the organization that helps track movements of marine creatures has revealed some fascinating details on a great white shark that moved into the Gulf of Mexico in 2020.

“Miss Costa”, a great white tagged a few years ago pinged this year in the Gulf of Mexico in mid-March and she made it past the Mississippi River before turning around.

Miss Costa was 12 feet 5 inches long when she was tagged in 2016 off the coast of Nantucket, MA, and could be between 14 and 15 feet long today.