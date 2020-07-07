Raptor Offers High Tech Anchoring

Global leader in boat control for over 85 years and maker of the Talon shallow water anchor Minn Kota® announces the upcoming release of Raptor shallow water anchor. With a host of new innovations and unmatched anchoring and durability, the Raptor is engineered to stand up to the harshest conditions, giving anglers the ability to confidently hold their boat securely in place in more fishing situations than ever before.

Hydraulic anchoring systems currently on the market have lacked the ability to adapt to changing conditions on the water. Once anchored, waves, current, tide changes and different bottom compositions can negatively affect the anchors’ ability to hold a boat in place. Raptor is the only shallow water anchor to feature Active Anchoring™ and Auto-Bottom Mode™, which enable these shallow-water anchors to automatically monitor the water and bottom conditions to keep the boat anchored firmly in place no matter what the fishing situation.

Active Anchoring continuously monitors anchor hold and adjusts automatically to changing conditions while Auto-Bottom Modes senses bottom hardness to ensure the right amount of force is delivered for a more secure hold every time.

“Developing real fishable features for our consumers has driven every new Minn Kota innovation for nearly nine decades. Today we are bringing that spirit of innovation to our Shallow Water Anchors,” said Minn Kota Brand Manager Brad Henry.

“Raptor was designed to hold more reliably than any other anchor of its kind utilizing patented smart technology to analyze water and bottom conditions keeping you where you want when you want. It is the anchor that relentlessly works to keep you on your spot.”

Beyond those benefits, Raptor also produces twice as much retraction force as anchoring force to ensure spike removal in all bottom conditions, meaning no matter where you choose to deploy your Raptor, it comes back up every time. Features like a wide profile and heavy-duty pivot points help to reduce wear and maintain longer stability. Its unique pump design keeps Raptor holding tightly when stowed, eliminating the need for special covers or bungee cords to keep your anchor secure while running or trailering. An extruded aluminum mounting bracket not only adds strength while reducing weight, but dramatically simplifies installation. Raptor also boasts the lightest on-transom weight of any 10-foot shallow water anchor.

Giving anglers more options for control than ever, Raptor comes equipped with a wireless remote and optional footswitch. As part of the One-Boat Network™, anglers can utilize i-Pilot® Link™ to control the anchor from their Humminbird® unit, the Raptor mobile app or the i-Pilot remote.

Minn Kota’s new Raptor shallow-water anchor will be offered in 8- and 10-foot lengths as well as a variety of options and colors. Raptor models will be available mid-July from authorized Minn Kota retailers starting at $1,499.99 up to 1,899.99. Minn Kota’s shallow water anchors are backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty plus a lifetime warranty on the spike for years of reliability anglers can count on.

For more information on the new Raptor shallow-water anchor, visit MinnKotaMotors.com/Raptor.

