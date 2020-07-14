Techron Bass Champs TX Shootout Results

The Bass Champs 2020 Techron Texas Shootout is complete, with the team of Kris Wilson and Bryan Lohr taking home the top prize of more than $50,000.

To do so, they had to beat 250 teams from across Texas, Louisiana and other Southern states, a long list that included many of the best bass anglers in the United States.

As a one-day event, winning the 2020 Techron TX Shootout meant that anglers would need to put together a standout limit of five bass from the famous waters of Lake Sam Rayburn. To earn their title as Bass Champs Techron TX Shootout Champions, Wilson and Lohr did just that, weighing in a 29.86-pound limit, anchored by a whopping 9.52-pound kicker!

They finished more than eight pounds ahead of Second Place winners Bubba Frazier and Tommy Hill Jr., who weighed in a very respectable limit of 21.79 pounds. The team of Jason Moorhead and Ty Moorhead finished third with 21.06 pounds.

To put the winning team’s domination of this event in perspective, while Wilson and Lohr had an 8.07-pound advantage over the next closest competitors, the 2nd through 10th Place finishers were separated by only 2.29 pounds total.

The big bass that anchored the winning limit wasn’t even the biggest of the tournament.

The team of James Williams and Randy Dearman (who finished 16th overall) took the tournament’s Big Bass Award and a $1,000 check for their 9.75 –pound monster. To see two bass over 9.5 pounds weighed in during the same tournament, especially a one-day event, is testimony to Lake Sam Rayburn’s well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s best big-fish producers.

Chevron has been the title sponsor of this popular event for six straight years, and it has consistently been one of the most anticipated events in the annual Bass Champs Tournament Trail.

“We’ve enjoyed our ongoing partnership with Bass Champs and the opportunity it provides to get our performance fuel additive products in front of an engaged, active audience of outdoor enthusiasts,” said Jim Smiley, Techron Business manager, Chevron Lubricants.

“These are avid anglers who depend on their tow vehicles and boats to run clean and strong and need a proven fuel additive like Techron to help clean and protect their engines.”

“Techron is an integral part of keeping our motors running clean and strong from one event to the next, across the highways and on the water. We appreciate having Techron onboard as title sponsor of this event — as do our many anglers who get to use Techron Marine Protection Plus Fuel Treatment in their boats,” said Chad Potts, President of Bass Champs.

To find out more about the full line of Techron fuel additives for boaters and outdoor enthusiasts, visit www.TechronClean.com.

0