2018 Texas Lakes and Bays Fishing Atlas

The All New 2018 Texas Lakes & Bays Fishing Atlas is the #1 best-selling outdoor publication in Texas for more than 10 years running.

The 2018 edition features maps and fishing spots for 70 freshwater lakes and coastal bays, with more than 3,000 fishing hotspots. These spots include GPS coordinates and tips for fishing the spot including best time, best baits and best techniques. These tips come from fishing guides who fish the waters professionally.

The maps include detailed contour depths provided by Navionics.

The 2018 edition also includes updated information on boat ramps and facilities such as camping, docks, on-water fuel and food.

There is also a 15-month Tide Forecast Calendar for Sabine, Galveston, Port O’Connor and South Padre.

