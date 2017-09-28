$14.95

Dial 911 and fry. You are gasping for air. You just stopped a would-be murderer cold with your sidearm four rounds to the chest. Do you have the right to remain silent? Then how do you dial 911 and talk to a police voice recorder? How do you make that call and not say anything? According to criminal-defense attorneys, half of all convictions for self-defense incidents rely on frantic traumatized 911 tapes. As a bonus, the media will air your voice nationwide for weeks. That can t be right. Do you have the right to have an attorney prior to and during any questioning? What about your precious Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination? How do you make a 911 call and protect your rights? You cannot. When you call 911 after saving your life with gunfire, you are giving up the crucial life-saving rights you think you have. And that s wrong. The dangerous snare of 911 recordings is built into the American self-defense system and no one has looked at it hard until now. After You Shoot lights up this overlooked problem and provides common-sense, workable solutions to these horrors vicious traps that threaten every gun owner and innocent crime victim in America. More than 70 experts contributed to the ideas presented here, the “common wisdom” that floats around is examined, and five specific solutions to the problem are provided, including the controversial Adnarim statement. Don’t help convict yourself. Read After You Shoot.