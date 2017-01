Well folks its that time of year again! Texas Fish & Game has packed up and ventured to Las Vegas, Nevada to cover the 2017 NSSF SHOT Show.

This year we will have our best coverage yet featuring up to the minute coverage from Chester Moore, Lou Marullo, Dustin Ellermann, and more!

If you are into hunting, shooting, or just the great outdoors, we have you covered all week!

Be sure to check FishGame.com, our Facebook page, and your inbox for daily SHOT Show videos, posts, and interviews!