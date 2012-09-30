Texas Fish & Game

The National News of Texas

September 30, 2012

Obama’s Anti-Gun Agenda

The political war is at full throttle this season, and while our liberties are always in jeopardy this upcoming election we may be casting a vote […]
October 7, 2012

Laser Guided Bullet [video]

A laser guided 50 caliber bullet is well on it’s way through the developmental stage. This sounds crazy complicated, and VERY expensive.  I believe the plan […]
October 14, 2012

Obama Admits Gun Control Plans

Politicians know gun control is a losing issue. Obama is aware that any outright gun control attempts would cost him the election so he has only […]
October 21, 2012

3 Gun Goodness [video]

I recently had the pleasure of competing in my first non-local non-“Top Shot” competition at the Fallen Brethren 3 Gun Competition in Jacksburo, TX. Before this […]
October 24, 2012

Man Defends Life With a .22LR Pistol [video]

An Arlington pharmacist successfully defended his life Saturday with a .22LR pistol, he says he wished he had his .357 that day, but it still did the job. […]
October 30, 2012

Why We Have The 2nd Amendment

All too often we are told by gun-banning politicians that they “support the 2nd Amendment and our heritage of sporting and hunting.”  But shooting competitions and […]
November 4, 2012

Inside Pakistan’s Handmade Gun Factories [video]

Politics aside, as a gun lover this is amazing.
November 8, 2012

“Turn In All Assault Rifles and High-Cap Magazines” ~ Sen. Feinstein

We have been warned time and again about the coming political attempts to dissolve the 2nd Amendment.  After the election, everything kicked into hyperdrive. Hours after Obama’s victory […]
November 11, 2012

What is an “Assault Weapon”?

There is a great deal of controversy about the permanent ”Assault Weapons Ban” promised by Obama.  Some gun owners don’t feel threatened by this ban, but armed citizens […]
November 16, 2012

The Truth About “Assault Weapons” [video]

Every politician in America should be forced to watch this.  Watch, learn, and share this short video.  It’s spot on. More info on “Assault Weapons and […]
0