Texas Fish & Game

The National News of Texas

February 21, 2013

Helicopter Hog Eradication in North Texas [video]

Helicopter Hog Hunting has been on my bucket list even before Texas made it legal.  I was recently able to participate in another hunt with Cedar Ridge […]
March 27, 2013

Turkey Hunting TPWD 2013

Turkey Hunting TPWD 2013 from Texas Fish & Game Magazine on Vimeo.
March 27, 2013

Turkey Hunting

Turkey Hunting from Texas Fish & Game Magazine on Vimeo.
August 31, 2013

Sportsman Shooting Center Promotional Video with Tom Opre

Sportsman Shooting Center Promotional Video with Tom Opre from Texas Fish & Game Magazine on Vimeo.
October 28, 2013

Crazy Fast Deer Skinning – 1 minute 48 seconds [VIDEO]

November 15, 2013

Daddy Daughter Deer Hunting

Recently we were blessed enough to adopt a beautiful 13 year old daughter who has been with us through foster care for over a year.  She […]
February 14, 2014

CrackShot Snake Guards – 2014 SHOT Show

2014 SHOT Show – CrackShot Snake Guards from Texas Fish & Game Magazine on Vimeo.
March 19, 2014

Hog Hunting with .454 Casull Taurus Raging Bull

Keith Warren is in East Texas hunting hogs with his .454 Casull Taurus Raging Bull. Source: Outdoor Hub
March 26, 2014
hogs

‘Bombs’ for Pigs

We hunt hogs on several small properties around Fort Worth. The landowners allow access but often want feeders removed at various times of the year due […]
March 26, 2014

It’s Not Over Until It’s Over

Lou Marullo Well it is hard to believe, but another season has passed us by. I am not talking about autumn, but another deer season. I […]
