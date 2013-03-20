The National News of Texas

Texas Fish & Game

March 20, 2013

Grenade Fishing Gone Wrong

March 30, 2013

Flex Fishing TV Episode 3

March 30, 2013

Flex Fishing Episode 2

April 4, 2013

Jimmy Houston

January 20, 2014

Hook Spit – 2014 Houston Boat Show

March 10, 2014

First of its Kind Youth Saltwater Tournament Series Spreads for due Success

Future Anglers Association from Texas Fish & Game Magazine on Vimeo. Making memorable moments for the youth and the future Future Anglers Association was founded and […]
March 26, 2014

Deal With It

Calixto Gonzales Something that I had to learn early on was that there are some realities that are immutable, and the sooner I learned to accept […]
March 26, 2014

Many People Would Have Cut the Line When They Saw What Was on the Hook – He Chose Instead to Go on a Wild Ride

Video source: The Blaze A man claims a hammerhead shark he hooked while deep sea fishing towed his kayak for about two hours, forcing him to […]
March 27, 2014

Know and Respect Your Limits

Doug Pike Consumptive outdoor recreation is a privilege, like driving or voting. Lawmakers have neither reason nor justification to revoke that privilege, so far, but our […]
April 1, 2014

Oh, You Didn’t Know?

Calixto Gonzales One really neat thing about moving from teaching high school to middle school is how much the students marvel at the little bits of […]
