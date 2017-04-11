Texas Hotshots Photo Contest

At the end of each quarter, the TOP THREE (3) posters of photos that receive the most votes will be win awarded Grand Prize, First Prize and Second Prize items.

Texas HotShots Modeled after the Texas Hotshots feature in our print magazine, the Texas Hotshots Online Photo Tournament encourages readers to upload their Hunting, Saltwater Fishing, and Freshwater Fishing photos for others to see and “like” with a mouse click. Each month, the poster whose photo receives the most votes (one in each category) receives a special prize from our selection of TF&G apparel and logo merchandise.

OFFICIAL RULES

Official rules for the Texas Fish & Game “Texas Hotshots Online Photo Tournament”, a weekly and quarterly contest for Prizes (hereinafter, “the Prize”) based on public popularity of photos submitted to and published on the “Texas Hotshots Online Photo Tournament” pages of the website fishgame.com, a property of Texas Fish & Game Publishing, LLC (hereinafter, “TFG”). These rules apply to all submitters (hereinafter, Submitter) and winners (hereinafter, “Winner”).

Eligibility Requirements

Email address supplied by Submitter and Winner at registration must be valid. Ff the Prize is a firearm, Winner must be eligible under state and federal law to own and possess firearms. Ff the Prize is a firearm, Winner must make delivery arrangements with a local FFL dealer. Winner must be age 18 or older.

Winner Selection

Monthly Winners will be selected based on the number of votes electronically/programmatically collected and tabulated by computer software running on the host server of fishgame.com. TFG makes no representation or warranty as to the suitability, accuracy, or functionality of the software; by registering, Submitter agrees and will not hold TFG, its agents, or affiliates responsible for any aspect of the suitability, accuracy, or functionality of the software. Quarterly grand prize Winners will be selected on or about the last day of the last month of each quarter of the year 2017 — March, June, September, and December. One entry per person/per week in any one or all of three categories — Hunting, Saltwater Fishing, and Freshwater Fishing. Winner will be notified by email at the email address provided at registration Winner must respond to the notification email within 72 hours (three days) of notification; if Winner does not respond within the allotted time, the prize is forfeit and remains in the prize pool for the next round of winner(s). By accepting the Prize, Winner absolves TFG, its employees, advertisers, contractors, agents, and all other associated entities including but not limited to the Prize providers and all other associated entities from all liability for accidents, cancellations, or other perceived or actual losses or damages incurred incidental to the Prize or the “Texas Hotshots Online Photo Tournament”. By accepting the Prize, Winner agrees to have the person, persons, or other likeness depicted in any submitted photograph, the person(s) name, hometown, and other pertinent information about the person(s) depicted published in Texas Fish & Game magazine, on the TFG website fishgame.com, and in other venues at the sole discretion of TFG without payment or other remuneration to Winner or person(s) depicted in the winning photograph.

Prize selection is based on availability. Grand prizes are non-specific and variable based on availability the Prize is offered as-is with no warranties expressed or implied