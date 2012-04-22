The National News of Texas

Texas Fish & Game

Senator Reid’s Pony Express

I’m embarrassed for the great state of Nevada.  Really. Senator Harry Reid is about as sharp as a bag of Nevada desert sand. He obviously doesn’t […]
April 25, 2012

The Infamous Alaska Bear: The plain truth

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Not a day goes by where an American outdoorsman doesn’t confide in me that due to the increasingly complex, […]
April 27, 2012

USFWS Harrasses Gibson Guitar Co.–over Wood

With a veritable arsenal of Gibson guitars and 6,500 flamethrowing concerts under my belt, so far, I have turned the skulls of millions of fun musical gluttons […]
April 28, 2012

Shemane “Queen of the Forest” Crossbow Antelope

The sonic bombast emanating from our little SpiritWild Ranch bunkhouse was ferocious. A couple of MotorCity Madmen were unleashing a torrent of maddeningly intense all American […]
April 30, 2012

First It was Kids Hunting and Shooting, Now They Are After Farm Kids

The days of a kid coming home from school to grab his .22 or .410 and head down to the creek bottom to pot a few […]
May 8, 2012

Let The Spirit Take You

“Things get a little crazy, in this day and age. “The concrete jungle warfare, got everybody in a rage. “And I sure like my rock and […]
May 10, 2012

Retention & Recruitment: The Future of Hunting In America

I spent a great day in Fort Collins Colorado with Colorado and Wyoming wildlife professionals, biologists, scientists, game wardens and other dedicated conservationists. As the invited […]
May 15, 2012

The Good, The Bad, and The Skunked

Thursday morning, nothing. Another long, tedious Thursday afternoon, and more nothing. A rather prolonged Friday morning set, nothing. And so it went for seventeen mornings and […]
May 17, 2012

Prepare Your Hunt NOW

Once we got the foodplots in, we took down more than 40 treestands and goundblinds all across our sacred hunting grounds. Springtime isn’t just about house […]
May 22, 2012

The Eyes Have It

The giant American bison was 75 yards across the slope of the stunning South Dakota hillside. My Lakota guide had directed me to make the final […]
