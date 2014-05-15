The National News of Texas

Texas Fish & Game

Popping East Matagorda Bay

In May, spring fishing techniques give way to summer techniques. Capt. Ken Marshall (www.matagordabay.com), who fishes the Matagorda Bay complex, recommends drifting 4-6’ deep mid bay […]
May 21, 2014

TPWD begins oyster restoration project in Galveston Bay and Sabine Lake

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has begun distributing more than 79,000 cubic yards of oyster reef building materials, more commonly known as clutch over eight sites […]
May 21, 2014

Croaker basics

Capt. Robert Brooks, www.fishingrockport.com, will be rigging live croaker on his customer’s hooks by the end of May, his “go-to” bait. “With the water temperature climbing, […]
May 27, 2014

TPWD Regulation Changes and Suvey

Speckled trout: Rules were adopted to extend a 5-fish bag limit currently in effect in the Lower Laguna Madre up the coast through the Highway 457 […]
May 28, 2014

“Ten second rule”

Capt. Paul Marcaccio (www.gofishgalveston.com) says if you can successfully catch flounder on hook and line, you have bragging rights and should consider yourself an expert. Setting […]
May 31, 2014

Redfish action is steady; trout beachfront invasion about a month late

Capt. Mike Williams (www.galvestonfishingguides.com) says he has been keeping records on water temperatures for 50 years and to his knowledge he has never seen the water […]
June 5, 2014

Where to catch the big fish

Speckled trout: STAR Tournament headquarters reports two tagged redfish caught so far, one pending polygraph and other is not valid as the angler hadn’t entered the […]
June 8, 2014

Saturday mornings in Rockport

“There has to be at least 100, maybe 200 boats at different times lined up and fishing from Rockport to the tip of Ingleside and up […]
June 15, 2014

On this Father’s Day…

My thoughts on Father’s Day are not the typical ones where the father introduced his son to the outdoors. My earliest remembrances of him were his […]
June 16, 2014

Fishing reels…

Fishing reels can make or break your day out on the water. What are some of the favorites of fishing guides who depend on their equipment? […]
