The National News of Texas

July 3, 2012

How to Trim your Boat Right, Every Time

Finding the right trim when running a powerboat has two major effects: it will improve the riding characteristics, and maximize fuel economy. Yet many boaters never even bother […]
July 10, 2012

AquaQuad: A Boat with Four Wheel Drive?

If you want a boat like no other with four wheel drive utility, AquaQuad has the ride you’re looking for: the Utility and Exploration vehicle. This […]
July 17, 2012

Trailering with the Engine Up, and No Transom Saver

Transom savers don’t fit every rig, but you can’t trailer with the engine tilted up if you don’t have one – can you? Generally speaking the […]
July 24, 2012

Restoring Faded Gel Coat

If your boat is more than a year or two old, the gel coat probably doesn’t look as good as it once did – luckily, restoring […]
July 31, 2012

Shopping for the Right Fishfinder

I hear this question more often than any other: I plan to go shopping for a new fishfinder, so what’s the best way to go about it? Choosing a new […]
August 7, 2012

What your Boat has in Common with NASCAR

For most of us, running over the asphalt at 200-plus miles and hour in a NASCAR race is just a dream. But as a boater, you […]
August 14, 2012

Hunting Season is Coming – is your Boat Ready?

In-between casts it hit me: hunting season is just around the corner, and I haven’t touched my duck boat in months. The same thing happened last […]
August 21, 2012

Five Tips for Boating with Kids

If you’re like me, your favorite fishing and hunting buddies are your own kids. My two 12 year old boys join me on virtually every trip […]
August 28, 2012

3 Lies They Told You About Boats

If there’s anything we can all agree on, it’s the fact that the current political season is chock-full of lies and deception. And unfortunately, there are […]
September 4, 2012

SurvivalStraps Survival Bracelets – Jewelry that Matters?

Every now and again you run across something new that makes you raise your eyebrows, and that’s what happened when I heard about these new survival […]
